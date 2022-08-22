Alabama Lands Six Players on AP Preseason All-America Teams

Alabama enters the 2022 season ranked as the preseason No. 1 team in the country by the AP poll. It’s only fitting, then, that the Crimson Tide is well represented on the preseason All-America team.

Six Alabama players headline the first- and second-team selections of the team, which was unveiled on Monday. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is the first-team quarterback, while linebacker Will Anderson also lands on the list after winning the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s best defensive player.

Ohio State landed three players on the first team and two on the second team, while defending national champion Georgia has three first-team selections and one second-team pick.

See the full first- and second-team preseason AP All-America selections below.

First-Team

Offense

Quarterback: Bryce Young, junior, Alabama

Running backs: Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State

Tackles: Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State

Guards: Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, USC; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville

Center: Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame

Tight end: Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia

Wide receivers: Jordan Addison, junior, USC; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU

All-purpose player: Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State

Kicker: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan

Defense

Edge rushers: Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame

Linemen: Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia

Linebackers: Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa

Cornerbacks: Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama

Safeties: Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M

Defensive back: Riley Moss, senior, Iowa

Punter -- Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

Second-Team

Offense

Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State

Running backs: Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse

Tackles: Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State

Guards: O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama

Center: John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota

Tight end: Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame

Wide receivers: Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest

All-purpose player: Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama

Kicker: Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

Defense

Edge rushers: Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia

Linemen: Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor

Linebackers: Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington

Cornerbacks: Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah

Safeties: Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas

Defensive back: Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State

Punter: Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona