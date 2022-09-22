Utah Student Accused of Making Terrorist Threat Over Football Game

Police say a Utah student threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor on campus if the school’s football team did not beat San Diego State last Saturday, KSL.com reported.

The student was arrested Wednesday after police say she “posted threats of violence” on the Yik Yak social media app before the game. The 21-year-old wrote that “if the football team did not win the game, [she] was going to detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction,” according to the police booking affidavit, per KSL.

She was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and is being investigated for making a threat of terrorism. According to police via KSL, the student has knowledge of the campus’s nuclear reactor. She attends classes in the same building where it is located and is aware of its location.

The Utes beat the Aztecs 35–7. No. 13 Utah will face Arizona State on Saturday.