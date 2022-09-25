College Football AP Top 25 for Week 5 Released

Week 4 of the 2022 college football season didn’t feature the upset madness that highlighted the first few Saturdays of the year, resulting in just a few changes to the newest AP Top 25 poll.

Georgia held onto the top spot in the rankings despite a somewhat uninspiring 39–22 victory over Kent State. No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State also stayed put after blowouts of Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, respectively.

The major shifts of the week happened in the back half of the top 10, following Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State. The Sooners plummeted from No. 6 to No. 18, allowing USC and Kentucky to each move up a place in the rankings.

Tennessee jumped three spots to No. 8 after a win over Florida, which dropped out of the rankings this week. Oklahoma State maintained its position as the No. 9 team, while NC State rounded out the top 10 following a rout of Uconn.

Texas A&M was the biggest mover of the weekend with a six-place jump after upsetting Arkansas on a controversial final play. The Razorbacks fell 10 places but remained in the rankings at No. 20.

Here is the new Top 25 ahead of Week 5, according to the AP poll.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Kentucky

8. Tennessee

9. Oklahoma State

10. NC State

11. Penn State

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. Baylor

17. Texas A&M

18.Oklahoma

19. BYU

20. Arkansas

21. Minnesota

22. Wake Forest

23. Florida State

24. Pittsburgh

25. Kansas State

Others receiving votes:

Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

