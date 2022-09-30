UCF and SMU will now play on Wednesday due to the effects of Hurricane Ian, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

After Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm system earlier this week, multiple schools in the state were forced to evaluate the status of their games this weekend. The game between UCF and SMU was originally scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and was first postponed by the American Athletic Conference on Tuesday to a Sunday kick at 1 p.m. ET.

Now, as the state of Florida begins their cleanup from the devastating storm system, the conference will now move the game again to a mid-week matchup in primetime instead.

UCF is not the only Florida-based school to make changes to their game schedule for the upcoming weekend. South Florida relocated its home game against East Carolina from Tampa to Boca Raton. The University of Florida will play its game against Eastern Washington on Sunday instead of Saturday as well.

