A Fresno State assistant football coach has been placed on administrative leave after his burst of anger resulted in injuries to two fans on Saturday.

The coach, who has not been named by the school, apparently shattered a pane of glass in the Bulldog Stadium press box during the team’s 17-10 homecoming win over San Jose State on Saturday, according to The Fresno Bee. A mother and her young daughter subsequently were treated for lacerations caused by falling glass.

“A member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach’s box above a seating section,” Bulldogs athletic director Terry Tumey said in a statement to USA Today.

“At this point, we’re trying to figure out what’s going on with all that transpired, but I can definitely tell you that the individual that acted in that way will be placed on administrative leave, effective immediately,” Tumey said in an interview at the game, according to The Bee. “We have to have some disciplinary action until we can figure out what transpired. But our biggest concern right now, quite honestly, is our fans and the young women, the child, and her mother.”

The coach apparently punched the window out of frustration after the Spartans scored a touchdown in the second quarter. The coach responsible was not one of Fresno State’s 11 on-field coaches, per The Bee.

The extent of the injuries to the mother and young daughter, who received treatment at Valley Children’s Hospital, were unknown.

After the Bulldogs’ win, Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said he was unaware of the incident.

“That’s very unfortunate,” Tedford said. “That breaks my heart to hear that. I’m sure I’ll find out about it, but it’s very unfortunate that happened.”

