After serving for 21 seasons as the head coach of the Villanova men’s basketball team, Jay Wright retired in April. But, Wright didn’t stay away from the college basketball world for long.

Although Wright denied interest in returning to coaching back in June, the New York Post reported on Thursday that the 60-year-old is planning to join CBS and Turner Sports for their broadcast coverage of the Final Four this upcoming season.

Additionally, it is reported that Wright will call regular-season games for CBS. It’s unclear at this time when his role will officially begin.

The details of his reported deal have not been released.

Wright reportedly received offers from ESPN and Fox Sports as well, but he decided to work during college basketball’s biggest showcase.

The longtime coach took Villanova to the Final Four on four separate occasions, most recently during the 2022 NCAA tournament. He won two NCAA titles with the Wildcats, in 2016 and ’18.

More CBB Coverage: