San Jose State Game Postponed After Player Was Killed Friday

San José State postponed Saturday’s game against New Mexico State in the wake of the death of freshman football player Camdan McWright, the schools announced in a joint statement Friday evening.

McWright was killed after he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter near campus, San José State said in a statement Friday.

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning,” Spartans coach Brent Brennan said. “Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times.”

San José State athletic director Jeff Konya said that the New Mexico State game will be played at some point later this season. He said the exact date would be determined after the school mourns McWright.

“We are all saddened by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright,” Konya said. “The San José State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family.”

According to NBC Bay Area, McWright was riding his scooter near campus when he was struck at about 6:50 a.m. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee, McWright rode into the path of the bus. None of the 14 students who were on the bus at the time of the crash were injured.

“Some witnesses on scene gave statements that the traffic traveling on Reed at the time had a green light, but that is still something that we will need to confirm and that’ll be part of our investigation,” Lee said.

McWright was a three-star running back out of Pacoima, Calif., playing in his first season with San José State. He had appeared in only one game this season.