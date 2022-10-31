Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Apologizes for Tunnel Altercations

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker expressed his disappointment over the actions of several Spartans players on Monday following their involvement in an altercation with Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows after Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor.

Tucker opened his press conference with a statement addressing the fight and the decision he made on Sunday to suspend Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young after reviewing video evidence with Michigan athletic director Alan Haller.

The Big Ten and the University of Michigan Police Department have since launched an investigation into the incident.

“Michigan State football is about integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability. The incidents involving a small group of our players do not represent our culture,” Tucker said. “I made a decision to suspend players based on video evidence that was provided to me and our athletic director yesterday. The suspensions will allow the players to receive academic support and medical services but they will not be able to attend any organized team activities, including meetings, practices, weight training or games.

“Our entire team will be cooperating with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor. These suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed. When we have a full report, I will address further actions, if needed.”

Tucker, who also issued a statement condemning the fight Sunday morning, then apologized to both schools, the Big Ten and all Spartans and Wolverines supporters for the players’ “unacceptable” actions.

“We’re not here to make any excuses for the behaviors on Saturday,” he said. “They are unacceptable. It is also very important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten Conference, including the Michigan–Michigan State rivalry game. We have a responsibility to uphold the values of this great university.

“We are deeply sorry to both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters and, of course, all of our student-athletes, past and present.”

Shocking video of Saturday’s fight circulated shortly after the Wolverines’ 29–7 win, and showed a group of Spartans players appearing to shove, kick and punch McBurrows while he was on the ground in the tunnel between the field and locker rooms at Michigan Stadium. A second video later emerged showing a Wolverines player getting hit with a helmet by a Spartans player.

Father of Michigan DB Gemon Green told ESPN Monday the family plans to press criminal charges after his son was allegedly hit with a helmet during the scuffle.

