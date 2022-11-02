Carnell Williams did not have much time to gather his thoughts when Auburn announced the firing of Bryan Harsin as the program’s football coach on Monday.

Williams, often referred to as “Cadillac” by many in the Auburn fanbase, was the Tigers running backs coach before then-interim athletic director Rich McGlynn named him the program’s interim head coach for the final four games of the season. But even before he started his coaching tenure on The Plains, Williams was a former All-American running back who charged through and dodged would-be tacklers from elite SEC defenses during his time in a burnt orange and navy-blue uniform.

A great slate of running backs have graced the field at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Right behind the great Bo Jackson sits Williams as the No. 2 leading rusher in program history.

With departure of Harsin, Williams becomes Auburn’s first Black head coach in program history, an accomplishment that carries the same weight as the accolades he accomplished on the field as a player.

“I get goosebumps,” Williams said in his first news conference as head coach on Wednesday. “Never thought in a million years I’d be in this position.”

However, Williams has a tall task ahead of him. The Tigers’ (3–5) next four games include a pivotal road matchup against Mississippi State on Saturday, a home game against Texas A&M and a late-season duel with Western Kentucky before ending the regular season against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Other coaches on Harsin’s staff including offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, tight ends coach Brad Bedell, strength coach Jeff Pitman, director of recruiting Darren Uscher and chief of staff Brad Larrondo were relieved of their duties after Harsin’s firing.

Williams could not say with confidence that the Tigers would win games. Instead, Williams told reporters that if the players play hard “Auburn football”, it would make he and the school’s fanbase happy.

“… Honestly, that’s what I what I want to get these kids to do, man. Play hard and complete,” Williams said. “Win, lose or draw, if we do that, not only will we make ourselves proud but I know the Auburn family will be proud of us, too.”

While Auburn has found its new athletic director in John Cohen, Williams plans to relish the moment as the program searches for its next football coach to lead the program.

