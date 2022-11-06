TCU, LSU Surge in College Football Coaches Poll for Week 11

Two more upsets in highly anticipated ranked matchups resulted in yet another monumental shakeup in the weekly USA Today coaches poll.

In the marquee matchup of the weekend–and perhaps the season thus far–Georgia dominated Tennessee in all facets to maintain its hold on the top spot in the rankings. The Volunteers didn’t fall far thanks to a series of other results, landing at No. 5 in the poll.

Alabama and LSU squared off in the other headline game of the weekend. At home in Baton Rouge, the Tigers stunned the Crimson Tide with a daring two-point conversion in overtime, handing Nick Saban’s program its second loss of the season.

The losses by Alabama and Tennessee allowed TCU to climb three spots to No. 4 after the Horned Frogs improved to 9-0 with a win over Texas Tech. LSU was also one of the biggest movers of the weekend, leaping up nine spots to No. 8.

Clemson (down seven spots), Illinois (down seven spots) and Kansas State (down eight spots) represented the teams that plummeted the most in the latest rankings. Oklahoma State and Wake Forest also took major hits after losses, dropping out of the top 25 entirely, along with Syracuse.

Texas, Notre Dame and Washington were the three newcomers to the Week 11 poll, returning to the rankings after being represented earlier in the year.

Here’s a look at the latest top 25 coaches poll rankings:

Georgia (9–0) Ohio State (9–0) Michigan (9–0) TCU (9–0) Tennessee (8–1) Oregon (8–1) USC (8–1) LSU (7–2) Ole Miss (8–1) UCLA (8–1) Alabama (7–2) Clemson (8–1) Utah (7–2) UNC (8–1) Penn State (7–2) NC State (7–2) Tulane (8–1) Texas (6–3) Liberty (8–1) Illinois (7–2) UCF (7–2) Kansas State (6–3) Washington (7–2) Kentucky (6–3) Notre Dame (6–3)

Others receiving votes: Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.

