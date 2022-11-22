UVA–Virginia Tech Football Season Finale Canceled

Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Saturday’s scheduled football game between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech has been canceled as UVA continues to mourn the victims of an on-campus shooting, the ACC announced Monday.

“The Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been cancelled,” the statement began. “The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan.”

Three Virginia players—wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry—died in the Nov. 13 shooting. Running back Michael Hollins was hospitalized for a week. He was discharged Monday. A fifth student, Marlee Morgan, also was wounded in the shooting. She also has been released and is resting at home with her family

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody on Nov. 14 in connection with the shooting and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony, according to law enforcement.

The shooting took place on a charter bus near a school parking garage as students were returning from seeing a play in Washington D.C.

Previously, Virginia canceled its home football game against Coastal Carolina originally scheduled for Nov. 19. Neither Virginia (3–7) nor Virginia Tech (3–8) are bowl eligible, meaning their seasons are over.