Louisville Player Appears to Chuck Water Bottle at Kentucky Fans After Rivalry Game

After No. 25 Louisville fell to Kentucky on the road Saturday, a member of the Cardinals offense appeared to take out his frustration on a section of fans in the stands.

A TikTok video shared by a Twitter user capturing the closing moments of the Wildcats’ 26–13 upset victory appears to show Cardinals freshman receiver Chris Bell launching a water bottle at Kentucky fans sitting behind one of Louisville’s benches.

The short clip doesn’t provide any context on what possibly occurred prior to Bell’s actions, but the 6-foot-2 wideout can be seen on camera looking around for a few seconds on the Cardinals sideline before chucking the bottle.

At the time of publication, neither Louisville or Kentucky issued a statement addressing the situation, though it’s possible Bell could face discipline at some point down the line.

Bell, a native of Yazoo City, Mississippi, did not record a reception in the loss. He appeared in eight games for Louisville this season, recording six catches for 94 yards.

