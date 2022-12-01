Former Nebraska Interim Football Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested

Former Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday afternoon for suspected strangulation and third degree domestic assault, the Lincoln Police Department announced. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Officers were dispatched to a Lincoln residence, and upon conducting an investigation, they arrested Joseph at a separate location. Details about the victim and injuries were not made public.

Joseph, 54, joined Nebraska’s staff this past offseason as the team’s wide receivers coach, associate head coach and passing game coordinator. He took over as interim head coach following Scott Frost’s firing in September. Joseph played quarterback for Nebraska from 1988 to ’91 before embarking on his coaching career, with previous stops at Grambling State, Louisiana Tech and LSU.

Joseph coached the final nine games of the season for Nebraska this year, with the team going 3-6 in those contests.