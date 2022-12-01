Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced his intention to forego his final season of college football eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday night during a Twitter space, according to Ryan Black of the Courier-Journal. He has not yet decided whether he’ll play in Kentucky’s eventual bowl game.

Levis, 23, began his college career at Penn State and transferred to Kentucky after three seasons. Arriving in Lexington as a redshirt junior, he’s been the team’s starter for the past two years.

Levis threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021, leading the team to a 10-3 record and win in the Citrus Bowl over Iowa. He’s passed for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season, with the Wildcats finishing the regular season 7-5.

Though a fifth-year senior, Levis was eligible to apply for a waiver for a sixth year that was enacted during the 2020 season after the COVID-19 pandemic.