Hansel Enmanuel, One-Armed Basketball Player, Scores First Collegiate Points

Hansel Enmanuel, a one-armed basketball star who made headlines this summer after earning a scholarship to Northwestern State, scored his first career points on Saturday against UL Monroe.

Enmanuel committed to Northwestern State in July after an outstanding high school career at Life Christian Academy in Florida. He chose Northwestern State over offers from Memphis, Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman.

Enmanuel has played sparingly as a true freshman, but got some late playing time for the Demons in a blowout win over the Warhawks.

Enmanuel lost his arm at the age of six after a wall collapsed on it in his native Dominican Republic. Despite the difficulty of playing basketball with only one arm, Enmanuel has made it look easy at times and rode his high school success all the way to a college scholarship.

Perhaps Enmanuel will play a bit more as his career moves forward, but Saturday marked a significant milestone in the early stages of his college career.