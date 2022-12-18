TCU QB Max Duggan Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

As he prepares for TCU's biggest game in eight decades, senior Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan is simultaneously turning his eyes to the future.

In a statement tweeted out Sunday afternoon, Duggan announced his intent to enter the NFL draft following the College Football Playoff.

"Being a student athlete at TCU has been the greatest experience of my life. It has helped me develop as a football player, earn a degree, and become a better man," Duggan wrote. He thanked his family, teammates, coaches and Horned Frogs fans, concluding by writing, "I will be entering the 2023 NFL draft. But first, we still have business to take care of."

Duggan, who threw 30 touchdowns against four interceptions in 2022, ranks as one of the unlikeliest Heisman finalists in recent history.

The Council Bluffs, Iowa native didn't start in TCU's season opener, as redshirt freshman Chandler Morris won the job out of camp. When Morris was injured in the Horned Frogs' season-opening win over Colorado, Duggan relieved him—and from then, he never relinquished his role.

TCU, picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason media poll, ran off 12 straight wins to open the season, only tripping up in the Big 12 Championship against Kansas State.

Duggan, meanwhile, won a slew of postseason awards. He became the Horned Frogs' second Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, joining Trevone Boykin in 2015, and the first TCU quarterback to win the Davey O'Brien Award as college football's best quarterback — an award named after Horned Frogs legend Davey O'Brien.

TCU will play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve, seeking a trip to the National Championship in Los Angeles on Jan. 9.