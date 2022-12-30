Nick Saban Says Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Sugar Bowl Prep Enjoyable

Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue.

Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have been “the most enjoyable” of any of his non-Playoff teams, and he credits the players for having a ton of energy throughout the week.

“When you have guys on your team sometimes that—I call them energy vampires—you use all your energy on these guys, trying to get them to do what they’re supposed to do. Those are the kind of guys that don’t end up playing in bowl games, and don’t end up doing the best things and make the best choices and decisions for the team and all that, because they’ve got other motivations, which I’m not being critical of,” Saban said, via Mike Rodak of Alabama.com. “But this team has really worked hard and done really, really well. And a lot of players on our team have made a significant improvement. It’s been one of the most enjoyable bowl practices.”

This year is only the second time that Alabama had missed the College Football Playoff since it began in 2014–15. And, with so many future NFL players on the Crimson Tide roster, it is understandable that players are looking towards their future after not reaching the team expectation of a national championship.

Yet, when Alabama takes the field for the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, it seems as though the players will give all of their energy to win the game.

Bryce Young and Will Anderson, two potential top five draft picks this NFL offseason, are expected to play in their final college game vs. Kansas State instead of getting a head start on draft preparation. With the team’s top leaders giving their energy to one final game, it would be hard for the rest of the team not to follow suit.