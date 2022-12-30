Gaming directors in the state of New Jersey mandated sportsbooks to suspend betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue because an individual associated with the Boilermakers program violated the state’s regulations.

ESPN reported that former NFL quarterback and Purdue alum Drew Brees is the person in question because of his connection with PointsBet sportsbook. On Dec. 15, Brees was named an assistant coach at Purdue for the bowl game.

However, prior to Brees’s decision to lead his alma mater, he had served as a brand ambassador for the sportsbook since June 2021 and obtained an equity stake in PointsBet as part of his deal. As a result, the New Jersey-based sportsbook terminated its relationship with the former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback on Dec. 22.

“While this is an exciting next step in his career, after careful review, we have decided to end our ambassador partnership agreement with Drew [Brees],” the statement read. “Regulatory and legal compliance, responsible gaming practices, and the integrity of legal sports betting are top priorities for our organization and this decision will allow us to uphold that commitment. We wish Drew all the best as he returns home to his alma mater."

While the state’s gaming regulators did not reveal the name of the person inside Purdue’s program who violated the rules, the gaming division stated that the individual breached “statute 5:12A-11 (f), which prohibits athletes, coaches, referees or directors of a sports governing body from having ’any ownership interest in, control of, or otherwise be employed by an operator.’”

LSU and Purdue are scheduled to play on Monday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.