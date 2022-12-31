Watch: Michigan's First Two Possessions vs. TCU Ended in Disaster

Michigan had a tough start to the Fiesta Bowl.

First, the Wolverines drove all the way down to the red zone on their first possession, ultimately ending up in a 4th-and-goal situation from the two-yard line. Then, after calling a timeout, Michigan appeared to run a version of the “Philly Special,” but it backfired as TCU seemed fully prepared for the play.

Instead of scoring, tight end Colston Loveland was tackled on the 10 and Michigan turned the ball over on downs.

Michigan’s defense forced TCU into a three-and-out, and the Wolverines got the ball right back. However, on the first play of Michigan’s next possession, J.J. McCarthy threw an interception to Bud Clark, who took it to the house for a pick-6.

For a team that entered the game as 7.5-point favorites, Michigan had a chance to get ahead of the underdog Horned Frogs, instead gifting them the early lead. The Wolverines now have to play from behind, something they have not done much this year.