Russell Wilson Says Broncos Coaching Job Is ‘Special’

The Broncos are in as desolate a situation as any NFL team in recent memory.

Denver mortgaged its future to trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, only for the veteran quarterback to throw 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now, the Broncos are 4–11 and appear destined to convey a top-five pick to the Seahawks.

The first casualty of Denver’s struggles was coach Nathaniel Hackett, fired on Dec. 26 after the Broncos lost 51–14 to the Rams on Christmas Day. With assistant Jerry Rosburg serving as interim coach, Denver will close its season with a pair of potentially treacherous matchups with the Chiefs and Chargers.

Amid this backdrop, Wilson expressed optimism that the Broncos’ open coaching job will carry appeal in 2023 and beyond for prospective coaching candidates.

“I think this is a special job,” Wilson told reporters on Wednesday. “(It is) a special place, a special tradition, special players. I mean, world-class players.”

Wilson is contractually tied to Denver through 2028, leaving the Broncos’ next coach with the prospect of working with the Super Bowl XLVIII champion for years to come—for better or for worse.