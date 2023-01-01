Ohio State tight end Cade Stover was reportedly taken to the hospital with back spasms, according to ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

Stover suffered the injury after hurdling Georgia’s Chris Smith and landing awkwardly on his back late in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Following the play, the Buckeyes medical staff evaluated Stover in the team’s medical tent.

According to Rowe, Stover left the field and went to the locker room at the 10-minute mark of the second quarter. Ohio State later confirmed to ESPN that Stover was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons regarding his back spasms. Stover’s mother and father also went to the hospital.

Stover has recorded 35 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns this season.