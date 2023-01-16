Baylor Out of Women’s AP Top 25 for First Time Since 2004

Baylor’s 19-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over.

The Bears had been ranked for 365 consecutive polls before falling out Monday after losing twice last week. Baylor had been in the AP top 25 since Jan. 5, 2004, including a 21-week run at No. 1 in 2011–12.

Only Tennessee (565) and UConn (556) have had longer streaks in the 46-year history of the poll. The fifth-ranked Huskies’ run in the poll is still active.

While Baylor is sitting just outside the top 25, South Carolina continued its stay at No. 1. The Gamecocks, who were the unanimous choice again from a 28-member national media panel, have held the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks. That streak ties UConn for fourth longest all-time.

Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 after Stanford lost to Southern Cal on Sunday. The Cardinal fell to fourth. It’s the Buckeyes best ranking since they were second in the final poll of the 2006 season. Ohio State has never been No. 1.

The Buckeyes are up to No. 2 in the poll after Stanford's loss. John Peterson/AP

LSU is third for the Tigers’ highest mark since Feb. 27, 2006. The Tigers, who honored all-time great Seimone Augustus with a statue before Sunday’s game, are one of three unbeaten teams left, joining South Carolina and Ohio State.

The Gamecocks and Tigers meet on Feb. 12 in South Carolina.

Indiana was sixth and Notre Dame seventh. Utah, UCLA and Iowa finished off the top 10.

Women’s AP top 25 as of Jan. 16:

1. South Carolina

2. Ohio State

3. LSU

4. Stanford

5. UConn

6. Indiana

7. Notre Dame

8. Utah

9. UCLA

10. Iowa

11. Maryland

12. Virginia Tech

13. Duke

14. Michigan

15. Oklahoma

16. Gonzaga

17. North Carolina

18. Iowa State

19. Arizona

20. NC State

21. Illinois

22. Villanova

23. Oregon

24. Colorado

25. Texas

Others receiving votes: Baylor 51, Middle Tennessee 39, Arkansas 34, South Florida 24, Miami (FL) 23, Florida State 23, Tennessee 19, USC 7, Louisville 4, Creighton 4, Kansas 3, West Virginia 2

