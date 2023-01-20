For the second time in five days, Northwestern men’s basketball has postponed a game due to lingering COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the program.

The Wildcats (12–5, 3–3 Big Ten) were scheduled to host Wisconsin (12–5, 4–3) on Saturday, but will be forced to delay their second straight contest because of a lack of available players. Northwestern announced that it plans to work with Wisconsin, as well as the Big Ten, to find a new date for the conference tilt.

News of the postponement comes on the heels of the Wildcats pushing back a game against Iowa that was previously slated for Wednesday after Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that the program was down to six available players. The schools announced that the game has already been rescheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Northwestern dropped both of its last two games at Michigan and at home against Rutgers. The Wildcats are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at Nebraska, pending any health-related updates from the program.