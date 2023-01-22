NC State Coach: Terquavion Smith Was Taken to Hospital After Fall vs. UNC

NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court after a terrifying fall driving to the basket during the Wolfpack’s 80–69 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.

While driving to the rack, UNC’s Leaky Black committed the hard foul on Smith. While falling to the court, Smith attempted to support himself with his right arm.

Immediately after he hit the hardwood inside the Smith Center, Smith received medical attention. He remained on the court for several minutes as trainers attended him before he was carted off the court and taken to the hospital.

Officials assessed Black with a Flagrant 2 foul and he was ejected from the game. The program announced that Smith suffered elbow and neck injuries.

After the game, UNC head coach Hubert Davis shared his hope and prayers that Smith is not hurt.

“He’s an unbelievable kid and player,” Davis told The News & Observer. “You never want to see anyone hurt and injured. He’s a fantastic player.”

Smith, who entered Saturday’s game as the ACC’s leading scorer (19.1 ppg), is a projected early second-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo. The standout guard could have entered his name into the ’22 NBA draft but he decided to return to the Wolfpack for his sophomore campaign.

Smith finished with 12 points prior to the injury.