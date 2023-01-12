With the calendar turning over to 2023, it’s time for another look at the upcoming draft. There’s still a long way to go from here, but NBA teams have been canvassing the globe per usual, and the shape of the class has begun to make a bit more sense. Apart from the fact there’s a generational prospect at the very top, and an excellent one right behind him, the actual depth of this draft has been somewhat up for debate in league circles—a number of college freshmen are underperforming, and there has been very little stratification in terms of quality both within a top tier of lottery-level players as well as a large middle portion of the draft. Some promising names emerged as first-round caliber players in November and December, but there’s plenty left to be determined.

This mock draft is built primarily on intel gleaned from a wide range of NBA scouts, executives and other sources around the basketball industry, in addition to my own ongoing scouting process in live settings as well as film review. Per usual, this exercise seeks to project what the draft would look like if it took place on a given day.

To set the order, I ran a Tankathon simulation using team records and draft odds as of Jan. 11. This is the first mock draft I’ve done that begins to factor in team fit in the lottery. Also note that these are not prospect rankings—for that, check out SI’s latest big board.

Reminder: There are only 58 picks in the 2023 draft, due to the 76ers and Bulls forfeiting their second-rounders.

Wembanyama is almost a foregone conclusion to be the No. 1 selection. Lucas Peltier/USA TODAY Sports

1. Raptors: Victor Wembanyama, F/C, Metropolitans 92 (France)

Height: 7'3" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19

The Raptors strike gold in this scenario, landing the top pick with just 6.7% odds and bringing home the rights to draft Wembanyama. He’s a franchise-changing prospect, and I’ve yet to find anyone around the league disputing the likelihood he hears his name called first. The fact he’s having an excellent season in France is basically gravy on top: You may have heard this line before, but there’s just never been a prospect with Wembanyama’s size, coordination, ball skills, versatility and ability to put it all together and impact winning. It’s all real. It’s not the year to be a contrarian.

2. Spurs: Scoot Henderson, PG, G League Ignite

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 195 | Age: 18

There’s considerably enough separation between Henderson and the rest of the field at No. 2 that teams with young guards on board likely won’t even think twice about it. Henderson is back from injury and continuing to put up excellent numbers in the G League, validating just how advanced he is as a teenager from a physical and skill perspective. There are still rough edges to iron out here—he has to lead vocally, take better care of the ball, shoot it better from distance and become a more committed defender—but there aren’t any obvious flaws that should hold Henderson back from stardom. This is not a year when the No. 1 pick will be widely debated, but Henderson is an excellent prospect and will be drafted as such.

3. Rockets: Anthony Black, G, Arkansas

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 18 | Freshman

This isn’t some crazy revelation considering the strength of the top two spots in this draft, but team executives have begun to view the No. 3 pick as where this year’s draft really begins. While there are a handful of players with legitimate candidacy, there’s no league-wide consensus surrounding this spot, and it will depend heavily on which team ends up drafting here. The Rockets have loaded up on shot creators, but would benefit from the addition of some connective playmaking fiber in their rotation.

Again, it’s early in this process, but Black has played his way into consideration for a very high selection. He offers untapped upside as well as a high floor due to his elite size for a lead guard, advanced feel and positive impact on both ends of the floor. Black has been a much more effective and efficient scorer than many expected at Arkansas, and while he’ll need to cut down on his turnovers and work hard to improve his jumper, he’s established himself as a versatile, jumbo-sized playmaker with a lot of room to refine his skills.

4. Magic: Brandon Miller, G/F, Alabama

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Freshman

Orlando has put itself in a strong position moving forward with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner looking like a potent duo. It should also get a couple of more cracks in the lottery this season, as it owns Chicago’s pick save for its top-four protection. Miller is in the mix as high as No. 3 due to his ability to create shots for himself and knock down jumpers off the bounce and catch, which is always in particular demand for players his size. The Magic are already leaning hard into tall, skilled lineups, and Miller would fit that bill.

Miller is not a powerful finisher and has to develop a bit more physically, placing him somewhere in the vein of a prospect like Brandon Ingram, who took some time to adjust but successfully put all his skills to use over the course of his career. It’s important not to overlook the fact that Miller is old for a freshman, having turned 20 years old in November, placing him in the same age bracket as college sophomores and a number of current young NBA players. But draft positioning tends to hang more on long-term projection than anything else, and as long as Miller continues to pour in buckets over the course of SEC play, he’s likely to hear his name called early.

5. Pistons: Jarace Walker, F, Houston

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Freshman

With Cade Cunningham out for the season, the Pistons have found themselves effectively back in tank mode, with Jaden Ivey gaining valuable minutes in the meantime. In this scenario, Detroit misses on a top-two pick, but remains in position to add to its core.

Walker has come on strong to start 2023 and remains on track for a lottery selection, with a unique mix of defensive versatility and offensive upside that could turn him into a high-level starter on a winning team. His strong build, length and mobility should make him a multipositional defender out of the gate. He’s also pretty skilled for a player his size, with terrific passing vision and the capacity to handle the ball, making him a good fit for positionless-style lineups. Scouts want to see him shoot the three more confidently and tend to think his jumper will eventually allow him to space the floor, which would round out his profile nicely. Walker’s diverse, functional strengths make him a good fit on most rosters.

6. Hornets: Amen Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19

Scouts I’ve spoken with have mixed opinions on Thompson, who is one of the best athletes in the draft and will pose an intriguing risk-reward proposition for teams selecting in the lottery. He’d be a fascinating addition to the Hornets, who would be able to play extremely up-tempo with LaMelo Ball and Thompson together.

There’s upside ascribed to the fact Thompson currently plays as a lead ballhandler, as he’s a blur in transition, a plus passer and explosive getting into the paint. He also makes splashy plays defensively. But there’s presently a degree of skepticism around the league as to whether Thompson will actually play point guard full time in the NBA. His handle can be somewhat loose, defenses are going to dare him to shoot jumpers and his ability to create good looks and read defenses in the half court is going to be heavily tested. He could go as high as No. 3, but there’s a lot of variance in how teams project him out, and if he winds up playing more on the wing and his shot doesn’t come together, there’s downside. Still, the potential fit in Charlotte intrigues me.

7. Wizards: Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 235 | Age: 18 | Freshman

Washington’s recent draft picks mostly haven’t panned out the way it had hoped, which could ostensibly put it in a more risk-averse mindset going into this draft. Whitmore is a relatively known quantity, with plus physical tools and a pretty reliable jumper that should help him get settled in the NBA.

Although Whitmore hasn’t been exceptionally impactful or consistent so far, he missed the first month of the season after having thumb surgery and has begun to settle in for a Villanova program that remains in a bit of flux following Jay Wright’s retirement. I scouted him earlier this week at DePaul, and it’s evident he could be getting much more out of his ability as a rebounder and defender, which are growth areas to track moving forward. He projects as a power wing who can space the floor and attack defenses on a straight line, but likely won’t create a ton of his own offense. Whitmore’s innate strengths make him a worthy lottery talent.

8. Thunder: Ausar Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19

The Thunder haven’t been quite as bad as some expected, although it’s possible OKC leans a bit harder into tanking in the back end of the season. Thompson would be an interesting addition to their core, as a potential glue guy with scoring upside who wouldn’t be tasked with a ton of shot creation early in his career in this situation.

While Thompson’s twin brother, Amen, has been widely projected to be drafted ahead of him, I wouldn’t treat that as a foregone conclusion yet—I’ve heard sentiment from scouts that Ausar is actually the safer prospect of the two, playing a wing role that may translate cleaner to the NBA as long as he develops into a sufficient catch-and-shoot threat. He’s a high-level athlete and transition menace, and also a natural competitor on the defensive end, where his size and quickness make him very difficult to score on. Thompson is a big bet on intangibles, tools and shooting growth, but steady progression could turn him into an extremely useful player over time.

9. Magic (from Bulls): Nick Smith Jr., PG, Arkansas

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Freshman

Orlando projects to pick twice in the lottery as long as this Bulls pick doesn’t jump into the top four. Smith’s shot-creation chops could make him a nice addition to Orlando’s group of young guards, considering its frontcourt seems to be mostly solved. It’s been a tumultuous stretch for Smith, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury and will be reevaluated sometime in February. He’s made just five appearances this season, and while Smith’s reputation stemming from high school will earn him some benefit of the doubt, the thought of him being drafted as high as No. 3 feels a bit less likely based on the way things have gone. He’s a creative, high-energy combo guard who scores the ball effectively and utilizes speed and change of pace to attack the paint. It’s unclear whether we’ll see Smith play another college game, but he’ll likely be among the first guards selected regardless.

Wallace has shown an ability on the defensive end and a knack for making winning plays that could vault him to a lottery spot. Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

10. Pelicans (from Lakers): Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky

Height: 6’4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Wallace’s defensive chops and steady play would fit in well with New Orleans, who may wind up picking in the lottery via this pick swap with the Lakers. Wallace is one of the more pragmatic Kentucky prospects to come along in some time: He’s not flashy or superdynamic as a creator, but he contributes to winning basketball with his all-around play and willingness to make small plays that not all five-star recruits like to make. His individual performance has been somewhat up-and-down at Kentucky, and he’s started slow in conference play, but Wallace offers a very high floor as a complementary combo guard. It would be nice to see him get to the foul line more often and convert at a higher rate as a result, but he isn’t really helped by Kentucky’s personnel setup and should get some benefit of the doubt as a strong lottery candidate.

11. Trail Blazers: G.G. Jackson, F, South Carolina

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Freshman

As the youngest draft-eligible prospect, Jackson is getting long looks due to his physical tools and flashes of shotmaking skills, though he’s a bit divisive amongst scouts. Sometimes it’s hard to discern in players whether bad tendencies are due to inexperience or lack of feel, but Jackson’s shot selection can be poor and his defensive effort middling, and despite his strong counting stats he hasn’t been a consistently positive player based on the advanced numbers. He can’t be relied on to make decisions at the NBA level anytime soon. It’s going to take him a while before contributing, and he may benefit from G League time, but the raw components are there for him to become a switchable, floor-spacing forward. For a team with multiple first-round picks, or one with the time to wait out Jackson’s development, he should look a lot more appealing.