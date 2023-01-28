Albany State Coach Apologizes for Offer to QB Who Used Racial Slur

Albany State football coach Quinn Gray has rescinded an offer that he gave former Florida commit Marcus Stokes and apologized for recruiting the quarterback in the first place.

Gray’s decision comes after the Gators withdrew their scholarship to Stokes back in November when a video surfaced of him using a racial slur while singing along to a song in his car. Stokes had been committed to Florida since July but now remains unsigned.

“Let me start with a humble apology. An apology for not honoring the tradition and history of ASU and for letting many of you down,” Gray began in his statement. “I didn’t uphold the Ramily standard that I know you expect. Please know that my decision to speak with a student that did not meet your expectations was unacceptable. I only wanted the best for our team, athletes, and institution when I invited the student to visit ASU.”

Gray, who was just introduced at Albany State—an HBCU located in Georgia—last week, was reportedly reprimanded by school president Marion Ross Fedrick for making an offer to Stokes, according to HBCU Gameday. Though the remainder of his statement does not mention Stokes by name, Gray alluded to the controversy involving the class of 2023 quarterback.

“As I say to our players, “there is a consequence to every action.” The consequences of my actions brought pain to our University. I was trying to help a student get back in competition, and in my haste, I did not consider the impact the decision would have on all of you,” Gray continued. “Frankly, it wasn’t my place to use ASU as the platform for redemption in this case. I regret that I used flawed judgment. If given the opportunity, I will do better.

“Being accepted into the Ramily is something that you have to earn. The Ramily embodies the spirit, authenticity, and love forged from the toil of giants before me. My actions caused you to question my commitment to our institution and our ancestors. As the consequences go, I hope to find a way back into the Ramily.”

Stokes, widely regarded as a four-star recruit, has also received an offer from Alabama A&M–an HBCU–and West Florida according to his Twitter account.