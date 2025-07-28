Minkah Fitzpatrick Agrees to Revised Contract With Dolphins: Roll Call
Former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract has been altered, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Dolphins and their recently-acquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick have agreed to a revised contract, adding a $16.245 million signing bonus to his deal," Schefter posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "There had been no guaranteed money left on the contract, and no additional years were added."
“We are comfortable with this commitment to Minkah as we continue to work with the Dolphins on a multi-year extension,” said Drew Rosenhaus, Fitzpatrick’s agent.
Fitzpatrick, a 5-time Pro Bowler, was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers for Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a 7-time Pro Bowler, on June 30. Pro Bowl Miami tight end Jonnu Smith was also a part of the deal with a late-round pick heading to the Dolphins in exchange.
The 28-year-old's fifth Pro Bowl appearance came this past season, as Fitzpatrick recorded 96 tackles (tied for the second-most of his career), four pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble in 17 games.
Did You Notice?
- Cowboys rookie Tyler Booker has received high praise through week one of camp. The former Alabama star spoke on his adjustment to the NFL so far today.
- Former Alabama swimmer Victor Johansson placed fourth in the 400-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships. He also set a Swedish national record.
- Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy threw out the first pitch of the AUSL Championship Series at Rhoads Stadium. Crimson Tide legendary pitcher Montana Fouts led the Talons to victory for the league's inaugural title.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
33 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 28, 1961: Speaking at a Madison County Alumni meeting, Paul Bryant said he was "praying all the optimistic predictions about the '61 team are accurate. We did not beat but two teams soundly in '60. We could have easily lost five more games that somehow we won. We just lack having enough great players to be where we want to be." At least one magazine, Playboy, picked the Crimson Tide to finish as high as No. 2 in the nation. — Bryant Museum
July 28, 1977: Chris Samuels, the first Crimson Tide player to win the Outland Trophy in 1999, was born in Mobile.
July 28, 1984: DeMeco Ryans was born in Bessemer, Ala.
July 28, 1999: Christian Barmore was born in Philadelphia.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He was like a rock star. People were throwing babies at him."
— Former Vanderbilt coach James Franklin on walking in with Nick Saban at SEC Media Days in 2011.