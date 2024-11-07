Bama in the NFL, Week 10 Tracker: There's No Doubt Crimson Tide Still RBU
When it comes to the Pro Bowl, there are usually three selections at running back per conference each year, with fullback not included as its considred a seperate position. The way things are going during the 2024 season the Alabama Crimson Tide could have at least three players named, with a fourth under strong consideration and maybe a fifth in the running (pun intended), depending on how the rest of the season goes.
Yes, the running back position in the NFL is still primarily about the Crimson Tide, which has had the last two Heisman Trophy winners there, and 15 players selected in in the NFL Draft during the Nick Saban era (2007-2023), including five first rounders.
Remember, Derrick Henry wasn't one of them, as he fell to the second round in 2016. The Cowboys used the fourth-over selection that year on Ezekial Elliott, and then declined to make Henry an offer this past offseason when he was a free agent even though the running back lived and trained in the Dallas area. He subsequently inked a two-year, $20 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, burned the Cowboys with 150 rushing yards against them on Sept. 22, and is now chasing history.
Here's more on that and a quick look at the other top four former Crimson Tide running backs in the NFL this season:
1. Derrick Henry, Ravens
Derrick Henry leads all players with 1,052 rushing yards in nine games this season and is on pace for 1,987 rushing yards over the course of a 17-game season. He's one of just four players since 2000 to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a season (2,027 with Tennessee in 2020). Overall, only eight players in NFL history have notched a 2,000-yard season and no one has done it twice. Eric Dickerson still holds the single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984.
2. Josh Jacobs, Packers
Josh Jacobs, who led the league in rushing in 2022 by edging Henry with 1,653, heads into his team's bye week third with 762 rushing yards on 158 carries. He also had three touchdowns and 19 receptions. Something to keep in mind is that the temperature is dropping in Green Bay, which makes it a little tougher to throw, the Packers might need to rely on him even more down the stretch. His previous team, the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, didn't have to deal with snow too often, either.
3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions
The Lions have definitely figured out ways to utilize him out of the backfield and his 6.4 average per carry is up from 5.2 as a rookie. Jahmyr Gibbs is eighth in league rushing, with 656 rushing yards on 103 attempts, and seven touchdowns. He's also had a touchdown in five of his last six games as Detroit is challenging to secure home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Both he and teammate David Montgomery are on pace to have 1,000-yards seasons. Only seven teams in NFL history have had two 1,000-yard rushers, the most recent being the 2019 Ravens with Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram II (although the former was obviously a quarterback. The last team to do it with two running backs was the 2009 Carolina Panthers).
4. Najee Harris, Steelers
There are reports this week out of Pittsburgh that the Steelers could use the franchise tag on Najee Harris after declining his fifth-year option after last season (the decision has to be made the season before his initial four-year contract expires). With Pittsburgh suddenly looking significantly better at quarterback opponents can't focus so much on trying to stop the run. Harris has topped 100 yards in each of the last three games. He's up to 592 rushing yards, which is 14th in the league, on 136 carries and two touchdowns, but also had 17 receptions. His 131 scrimmage yards last week where a team-high for the season.
5. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders
Brian Robinson Jr. is 24th in league rushing, with 461 yards on 101 carries, and six touchdowns, plus he's also made nine receptions for the Commanders. Washington might be the surprise team of the season, and there have been reports that some players have asked to be traded there after last year's ownership change. Having standout rookie Jayden Daniels as well doesn't hurt. The trading deadline was Tuesday, but this obviously a franchise that's back on the way up.
NFL Week 10 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 10 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week / Best Matchup
We're combing them this week as there's two games that clearly stand out, with matchups galore of former Crimson Tide players. In both cases the teams are in first place in their respective divisions in different conferencee, so this will be a good barometer about their playoff chances.
Detroit Lions (7-1) at Houston Texans (6-3). The Lions are in the hunt for home-field advantage in the NFC, but this is the kind of game DeMeco Ryans' team needs to win if they want to make some postseason noise. There's plenty of former Crimson Tide players on both sides as well with Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch, Gibbs and Jameson Williams on the Lions, and Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris, (Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return), John Metchie III, Irv Smith Jr., (practice squad) and Henry To'oTo'o on the other side. Here's hoping they do a group photo after this one.
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) at Washington Commanders (7-2). They're both leading their divisions as well, and who would have guessed that at the start of the season? For the Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick keys the defense, while Harris remains the workhorse on the othter side of the ball. For Washington, Jonathan Allen may be out, but there's still Phidarian Mathis, Daron Payne and Robinson Jr..
Bama in the NFL: Week 10 Notes
- For those who believe that the college game is becoming more and more like the NFL, 75 games this season have been decided by seven points or less, and 65 by six points or less. Both are league records through Week 9. Also, six teams that failed to make the playoffs last season have a winning record: Arizona (5-4), Atlanta (6-3), Denver (5-4), Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Minnesota (6-2) and Washington (7-2).
- Also from the league office: With 1,052 rushing yards, Henry need 75 yards this week to surpass Barry Sanders (1998) for the most rushing yadrs by a player 30-or-older in his team's first 10 games of a season.
- Tua Tagovailoa appears to have gotten the message/directive about putting his health first, as he's sliding at the end of runs and not hanging around in the pocket as much. One statistical change it's led to he completed 25 of 28 attempts last week, with the 89.3 percentage a career high as a starter.
- If you missed the incredible one-handed catch by DeVonta Smith last week here it is again slowed down, but keep your eye on the Eagles as they've won four straight. Jalen Hurts was the first player to have a touchdown pass, a rushing touchdown and a passer rating of 115 or better in three straight games. Moreover, the Eagles face the 3-5 Cowboys this week and could essentially deliver a knockout punch to maybe their biggest rival.
