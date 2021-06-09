Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 9, 2021

Today is ... National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at NCAA Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore., All Day

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Did you notice?

Julio Jones has a new look for a new beginning in Nashville, Tn. Let's hope he didn't carry the Falcons' fortune with him.

Burton Burns was Alabama's running back coach from 2007-17 before moving to an off-field role. He took a position with the New York Giants following the Crimson Tide's 2019 season.

There are no lies detected here. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Najee Harris probably had a few face-to-face meetings in practice while at Alabama.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

87 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 9, 1983: The City of Tuscaloosa announced plans to change the name of 10th Street to Paul Bryant Drive.

June 9, 1954: Woodrow Lowe was born in Phenix City, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The lessons of discipline, sacrifice, hard work, team work, fighting to achieve, aren’t being taught by many people other than coaches. A football coach has a captive audience and can teach these lessons because the communication lines between himself and his players are more open than between kids and parents. We’d better teach these lessons or else the country’s future population will be made up of a majority of crooks, drug addicts or people on relief. He was surely ahead of his time as far as the game and with people,” — Woodrow Lowe, who was born in in Phenix City, Ala., on this date in 1954, while quoting Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We'll leave you with this ...