Bama in the NFL: Can Jarran Reed Enhance the Packers Star-Studded Defense?

Since four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers took over in Green Bay in 2008, the Packers have been known for their Pro Bowl wide receivers: Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings, Randall Cobb and most recently, Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders in March.

Of course, they had a few All-Pro/Pro Bowl defensive players like cornerback Charles Woodson, linebacker Clay Matthews and nose tackle B.J. Raji. But they never really had a team filled with superstars.

This upcoming season, the Packers defense is stacked at every area on the field. They have at least one Pro Bowl/All-Pro player on the defensive line (Kenny Clark), linebacker group (De'Vondre Campbell) and defensive backs (Jaire Alexander). Linebacker Rashan Gary, cornerback Rasual Douglas and safety Adrian Amos are also Pro Bowl caliber players.

On March 23, Green Bay signed defensive lineman Jarran Reed to their defensive empire. Selected 49th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Alabama product played his first five seasons (2016-20) with the Seattle Seahawks, before joining the Kansas City Chiefs last season on a one-year deal.

His best season was in 2018, where he had 10.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. In 2020, he had 6.5 sacks. Reed had less than three sacks in every other season. The 29-year-old has played defensive tackle throughout his entire career. However, he is listed as a starting defensive end in the Packers 3-4 defense.

Although Gary is the team's main pass-rushing linebacker, Reed will still need to learn how to play on the outside of the defensive line.

Sacking the quarterback as a defensive tackle is extremely difficult. Depending on the defensive scheme, DTs will be double-teamed by two 315-pound linemen frequently throughout a game. Only two of the 2021-22 top 20 sack leaders were defensive tackles.

In 2018, as a defensive tackle, Reed finished with 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. That would have been tied for the 13th-most sacks and 12th-most TFLs last season. If Reed could master the outside blitz and reach the backfield as often as he did in 2018, not only could it be a career year for him, but it could also be the final piece for the NFL's all-time winningest team to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2010.

The Packers open up the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 11.

This is the twelfth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

