Bama in the NFL: Can Jerry Jeudy and Patrick Surtain II make it to the Pro Bowl?

Since all-time great quarterback Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50 in the 2015-16 season, the Denver Broncos have struggled. They went 9-7 the following season, but haven't had a winning season since.

The Broncos have had 11 different quarterbacks start at least one game since then.

Some of them were drafted like Paxton Lynch or Drew Lock and others were traded for/signed like Joe Flacco or Teddy Bridgewater. However, none of them have played nearly as well as Manning.

That problem might be over, much to the delight of the wide receivers like Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

On March 8, the Seattle Seahawks traded future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver for Lock and multiple players and draft picks.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback was struggling himself in Seattle, unable to replicate a lot of the success he had enjoyed earlier in his NFL career.

Wilson's all-around quarterback ability could help Jeudy reach his expected potential.

Selected 15th overall by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy was thought to be one of the team's top receivers. His ceiling was lowered after a year of poor quarterbacks followed by a year of injuries.

When Wilson got to Denver the QB-WR duo seemed to immediately connect.

If the 33-year-old quarterback turns to be the fit that many expect, Jeudy could become a Pro Bowl caliber receiver.

Defending Jeudy and Sutton in practice is former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Selected ninth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Surtain was the best corner in Denver during his rookie season.

Surtain finished second on the team in interceptions (four) and was often paired against the opponents' top playmaker. At six feet and two inches, Surtain was tall enough to go up and defend passes as well.

At 22-years-old, Surtain is already one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He's ranked 11th on PFF's outside cornerback rankings, and higher than former Alabama teammate and 2021-22 interception leader Trevon Diggs, who had a huge season last year with the Dallas Cowboys.

"PS2" is likely on pace with his father, Patrick Surtain Sr., who was a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro

Lining up near Surtain II is strong safety Kareem Jackson. Selected 20th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide product has always been near the top of his position.

At 34-years-old, his best days of football may be behind him, but he is still a solid starter and contributor. Jackson has had at least one interception in 11 out of his 12 years in the NFL.

After the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Broncos signed multiple undrafted free agents including Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen.

Allen suffered a season-ending foot injury in the kickoff game against Miami last season. He is still recovering as he was just placed on the Broncos NFI (non-football injury) list. He may be destined for the practice squad.

The Broncos open up the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson's former team, on Sept. 11.

This is the tenth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

