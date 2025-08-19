Alabama Basketball Finalizes Full Schedule for 2025-26 Season
Alabama men's basketball announced its full non-conference schedule on Tuesday, meaning that the Crimson Tide's entire slate for the 2025-26 season is now known.
Alabama Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Nov. 3: vs. North Dakota
- Nov. 8: at St. John’s
- Nov. 13: vs. Purdue
- Nov. 19: at Illinois (in Chicago)
- Nov. 24: vs. Gonzaga (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 25 vs. UNLV (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
- Dec. 3: vs. Clemson (SEC/ACC Challenge)
- Dec. 7: vs. UTSA
- Dec. 13: vs. Arizona (in Birmingham for C.M. Newton Classic)
- Dec. 17: vs. South Florida
- Dec. 21: vs. Kennesaw State (in Huntsville)
- Dec. 29: vs. Yale
- Jan. 3: vs. Kentucky
- Jan. 6/7: at Vanderbilt
- Jan. 10: vs. Texas
- Jan. 13/14: at Mississippi State
- Jan. 17: at Oklahoma
- Jan. 24: vs. Tennessee
- Jan. 27/28: vs. Missouri
- Jan. 31: at Florida
- Feb. 3: vs. Texas A&M
- Feb. 7: at Auburn
- Feb. 10/11: at Ole Miss
- Feb. 14: vs. South Carolina
- Feb. 17/18: vs. Arkansas
- Feb. 21: at LSU
- Feb. 24/25: vs. Mississippi State
- Feb. 28: at Tennessee
- March 3/4 at Georgia
- March 7: vs. Auburn
Alabama’s non-conference matchups include six home games, headlined by a marquee matchup against Purdue (Nov. 13). On the road, the Tide will travel to Las Vegas, New York and Chicago within the first month of the season, facing off against three opponents who played in the 2025 NCAA Tournament including Gonzaga, Illinois and St. John’s.
Alabama has had the toughest strength of schedule in the country for back-to-back years. It's resulted in some losses, but Alabama's ability to build off the failure has led to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.
"I think going through a little bit of adversity in a non-conference helps," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on May 14. "And look, you really don't get punished for losing those games. When you look at your seeding for the NCAA tournament, the committee wants good non-conference games."
Alabama also released its 18-game SEC schedule on Aug. 6. The Crimson Tide will play nine home games and another nine on the road against the conference. Alabama will face Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee both at home and on the road.
The SEC finished its non-conference slate with an overall record of 185-23, including an all-time best 21-8 record against AP Top 25 teams. And after a wild couple of months of SEC play, the conference sent a record 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament with Florida eventually winning it all.
Nevertheless, despite the historic season, the conference has turned the page to a new chapter. Every team, including Alabama, has experienced some roster changes this offseason and is approaching 2025-26 with a new mindset.