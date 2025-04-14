Jarin Stevenson Transferring to Hometown School
Former Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson is transferring to North Carolina, per ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony. Stevenson entered the portal on April 9.
Prior to playing for the Crimson Tide, Stevenson spent several years living in Chapel Hill, N.C. –– the location of the University of North Carolina's campus.
Stevenson was the most brought-up name when Alabama head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide were asked before the season started who was the most improved player. While he had seven games of 10-plus points this season, he only averaged 5.4. Nevertheless, the sophomore was the age of a freshman this season as he re-classed prior to 2023-24, meaning he has plenty more time to develop.
Stevenson, who stands at 6-foot-11, 215 pounds, played at Alabama in both his freshman and sophomore seasons, averaging 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game over the past two years. He started in 22 of the Crimson Tide's 37 games this season.
Stevenson was the third player to enter the portal, joining Naas Cunningham and Mouhamed Dioubate, who has officially transferred to Kentucky. Fellow forward Derrion Reid joined the club on Saturday night.
In addition to Cunningham, Dioubate and now Stevenson, Alabama's frontcourt also lost Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi for next season as they are out of eligibility. However, the Crimson Tide has already brought in two transfers to help down low.
Former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen transferred to the Crimson Tide on April 4. In 29 games (28 starts) and 25.0 minutes per game this season, Bol Bowen averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks for the Seminoles.
Former Bucknell center Noah Williamson was the first member on March 31. Bol Bowen will be a junior with the Crimson Tide next season. Williamson is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Bison this season.
