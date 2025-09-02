Nate Oats Provides Update on Latrell Wrightsell Jr.'s Injury Recovery
Alabama men's basketball guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who ruptured his Achilles early last season, has been cleared for non-contact work and is "doing some basic basketball activities," per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats.
Oats previously shared his hopes for Wrightsell suiting up for the Crimson Tide's first game of next season. Alabama will face North Dakota at home on Nov. 3.
"The one that's obviously a little more concerning with how he's going to be ready for next year is Trelly Wrightsell," Oats said on May 14. "But he's way ahead of schedule from everything Clarke tells me he's in there. Clarke says he's working super hard. He's doing everything he needs to do, so we anticipate him being fully ready to go by the first game.
"I mean, he's already jumping. They cleared the jump. He's been up here at Andrews, Dr. Waldrop's in charge of surgery. He's really pleased with where he's at."
An Achilles injury is perhaps the worst a basketball player can sustain and it's caused a lot of careers to diminish. Wrightsell had a lot on his mind when the rupture occurred.
"I was really like, ‘I’m about to quit basketball,'" Wrightsell said on March 20. "I just didn’t want to deal with it. I’ve been through a lot of injuries. The Achilles—my favorite player is Kevin Durant, and I’ve
seen him tear it before—and I just know a lot of people don’t recover from it."
Nevertheless, Wrightsell aims for a major role at Alabama this upcoming season after averaging 11.5 points per game before the injury. He was a valuable contributor to the 2023-24 Final Four team during his first season at Alabama. His 2024 injury initially forced a redshirt off of Houston Mallette, who later received a medical redshirt of his own and is also returning this season.
Alabama Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Nov. 3: vs. North Dakota
- Nov. 8: at St. John’s
- Nov. 13: vs. Purdue
- Nov. 19: at Illinois (in Chicago)
- Nov. 24: vs. Gonzaga (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 25: vs. UNLV (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 26/27: Third game of Players Era Festival vs. opponent to be determined
- Dec. 3: vs. Clemson (SEC/ACC Challenge)
- Dec. 7: vs. UTSA
- Dec. 13: vs. Arizona (in Birmingham for C.M. Newton Classic)
- Dec. 17: vs. South Florida
- Dec. 21: vs. Kennesaw State (in Huntsville)
- Dec. 29: vs. Yale
- Jan. 3: vs. Kentucky
- Jan. 6/7: at Vanderbilt
- Jan. 10: vs. Texas
- Jan. 13/14: at Mississippi State
- Jan. 17: at Oklahoma
- Jan. 24: vs. Tennessee
- Jan. 27/28: vs. Missouri
- Jan. 31: at Florida
- Feb. 3: vs. Texas A&M
- Feb. 7: at Auburn
- Feb. 10/11: at Ole Miss
- Feb. 14: vs. South Carolina
- Feb. 17/18: vs. Arkansas
- Feb. 21: at LSU
- Feb. 24/25: vs. Mississippi State
- Feb. 28: at Tennessee
- March 3/4 at Georgia
- March 7: vs. Auburn