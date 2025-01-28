Is Alabama Football Looking to Add Ryan Grubb to Coaching Staff?
The 2024 Alabama football season has come and gone as we're in the early stages of the offseason. The football world turns its attention to Mobile, Ala. as the Senior Bowl kicked off practice on Tuesday, offering draft-eligible players an opportunity to impress decision makers.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was on hand Tuesday to observe quarterback Jalen Milroe, tight end CJ Dippre, defensive lineman Tim Smith and punter James Burnip as they got their week underway.
DeBoer spent time with the media in Mobile and addressed the future of his coaching staff, particularly as it pertained to hiring former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
"You know, we go way back," DeBoer said on Tuesday. "So he's a great friend of mine and I think the world of him as a football coach, obviously as a person too. I know he's been working through his process after what last season brought. Just kind of seeing what he does there and I'm here for him whenever he needs me that's always going to be the case."
Grubb spent two seasons with DeBoer at Sioux Falls, two seasons with him at Eastern Michigan, two seasons with him at Fresno State and two seasons with him at Washington. He was originally supposed to follow DeBoer from Washington to Alabama this past offseason, but opted to take the offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks missed the playoffs and had the 14th best offense, averaging 332 yards per game and was 18th in scoring, averaging 22.1 points per game. Grubb was dismissed after the year, leading many to wonder if a reunion between he and DeBoer is in the future.