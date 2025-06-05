2026 4-Star OL Micah Smith Locks in Commitment Date, Names Final Schools
While Alabama has been a bit slower to land as many 2026 commitments as some of the other top schools around the SEC so far, the Tide has seemingly maintained a great relationship with many of its top targets and looks to be primed for a massive summer.
Through the month of May alone, Alabama has been named a finalist for 15 different 2026 prospects and, just last weekend, welcomed over a dozen players to campus for official visits. Now, in the first week of June, the Tide has been named in yet another talented 2026 prospect's top schools.
4-Star offensive lineman Micah Smith from Vero Beach, Florida took to social media on Thursday to not only announce his upcoming commitment date of July 7th, but name his top six schools as well. He included Alabama among South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio State, UCLA and Illinois.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 325 lbs., Smith is one of the most physically imposing prospects in the class. He has long arms and an extremely strong base which helps him in pass sets, and he is aggressive at the point of attack, making him a mauler in the run game.
Though he is listed by 247Sports' composite ranking as an interior offensive lineman, and is ranked No. 10 in the nation at that position, Smith possesses enough versatility to also line up at tackle. In his junior season for Vero Beach High School, he worked mostly on the outside, and even on defense as well, finishing the year with 22 tackles, 6.5 TFL's and 2.5 sacks.
As of now, Alabama holds just five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, so landing a player like Smith to pair alongside its only offensive line commit, Chris Booker, would be a massive boost. The Tide is expected to welcome another huge crop of official visitors this weekend, June 6-8, as the summer continues for Kalen DeBoer and the staff.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 6-8
- 5-Star S Jireh Edwards
- 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 4-Star ATH Kaiden Prothro - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/06/2025
- 4-Star RB Derrek Cooper - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/21/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Jacquez Wilkes
- 4-Star EDGE Jamarion Matthews - Committed to Alabama on 02/21/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/24/2025
- 4-Star OL Sam Utu
- 3-Star QB Matt Ponatoski - Named Alabama as a finalist on 06/02/2025
- 3-Star WR Corey Barber - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/09/2025
- 3-Star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson - Committed to Alabama on 04/12/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)