2026 4-Star QB Matt Ponatoski Names Crimson Tide in Top Schools
More good news continues to roll in on the recruiting trail for Kalen DeBoer and the football staff as just last week, the Tide was named a finalist for four different 2026 prospects, and now, another has included Alabama in his top schools.
According to On3, 4-Star quarterback Matt Ponatoski from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati High School is down to just four schools, including The Crimson Tide among Arkansas, Oregon and Kentucky.
The 6-foot-1, 195 lb. signal caller is also expected to take an official visit this summer to Tuscaloosa on June 6th, where he will join several other big names from the upcoming class such as 5-Stars Jireh Edwards and Xavier Griffin, as well as many more.
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
He has just one other visit scheduled currently with Oregon on June 20th. As of now, the Ducks have a strong 2026 class, but have yet to add a quarterback to the mix. Despite their pursuit of Potanoski, Alabama seemingly has their option for the future locked up in Keelon Russell, so adding a top rated prospect at the position could be a tall task.
The Tide currently has five commitments in its 2026 recruiting class and, despite a slightly slower start than some of the other top teams in the SEC, looks to be in an excellent spot heading into summer with over 50 prospects set to come to Tuscaloosa for official visits.
Official Visitors for the weekend of June 6
- 5-Star S Jireh Edwards
- 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 4-Star ATH Kaiden Prothro - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/06/2025
- 4-Star RB Derrek Cooper - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/21/2025
- 4-Star LB Izayia Williams - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Jacquez Wilkes
- 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/24/2025
- 4-Star DL Valdin Stone
- 4-Star QB Matt Ponatoski - Named Alabama as a finalist on 06/02/2025
- 3-Star WR Corey Barber - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/09/2025
- 3-Star WR Brian Williams, Jr.
- 3-Star S Daryl Bell III - Committed to Florida State on 10/10/2023
- 3-Star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson - Committed to Alabama on 04/12/2025
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)