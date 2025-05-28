Top Tide Target Xavier Griffin Locks in Commitment Date, Names Final Schools
The Crimson Tide has put together a strong spring and early summer on the recruiting trail thus far, but with official visits inching closer and closer, things are truly beginning to heat up. This month alone, Alabama has been named a finalist for seven different prospects, and now another has joined the list.
According to On3, 5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin, who decommitted from USC on May 14th, has not only named the Crimson Tide as a finalist, but has also locked in his commitment date for June 29th. He is now down to just four schools: Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State and Texas.
With a unique blend of speed, power and agility, Griffin is one of the most highly sought after prospects in the nation. He is ranked by On3 as the No. 2 linebacker in the nation and the No. 3 player in the Peach State.
He hails from Gainesville High School in Georgia where, as a junior in 2024, he compiled 43 total tackles, 13 TFL's, 6.0 sacks and a forced fumble in only eight appearances.
Alabama currently holds four commitments on the defensive side of the ball, but has yet to land a linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class. Griffin, similar to a player like recent first round draft selection Jihaad Campbell, has the skill set to not only lineup as a linebacker, but also serve as a pass rusher when needed.
He is set to visit Tuscaloosa on June 6th, but will also make stops with his other finalists this summer: Ohio State (May 30), Texas (June 13) and Florida State (June 15).
Official Visitors for the weekend of June 6
- 5-Star S Jireh Edwards
- 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 4-Star ATH Kaiden Prothro - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/06/2025
- 4-Star RB Derrek Cooper - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/21/2025
- 4-Star LB Izayia Williams - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Jacquez Wilkes
- 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/24/2025
- 4-Star DL Valdin Stone
- 3-Star WR Corey Barber - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/09/2025
- 3-Star WR Brian Williams, Jr.
- 3-Star S Daryl Bell III - Committed to Florida State on 10/10/2023
- 3-Star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson - Committed to Alabama on 04/12/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)