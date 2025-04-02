2027 DL Jalen Brewster Opens Up on Recent Alabama Offer, Shares Visit Plans
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff, coming off a week in which they added a commitment from one of the premier players of the 2026 recruiting class, have turned their attention a bit to 2027. The Tide extended an offer to rising junior defensive line prospect Jalen Brewster on Wednesday.
He took to social media to share the news, and also spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about his relationship with the staff and an upcoming Tuscaloosa visit.
Brewster is a 6-foot-4, 277 lb. defensive line prospect from Cedar Hill, Texas ranked by On3 as a 4-Star and the No. 30 player in the nation. He is a versatile defender, possessing the ability to both stop the run and rush the passer, evidenced by his 7.0 TFL's and 2.0 sacks in 2024.
He opened up on his relationship with the Alabama coaching staff, saying, "My relationship with the coaches is still building, but knowing that Alabama is known for putting a lot of players in the NFL, that's a good look."
Brewster spoke specifically on DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa, highlighting what he saw as positive takeaways. "[DeBoer] has a deep commitment to developing young men. I loved the defensive line and how they were fitting gaps and getting off blocks."
Finally, the massive defensive line prospect updated his upcoming visit schedule, confirming a trip to Tuscaloosa for June 7th and saying, "I want to learn about their culture and about their life after football."
As of now, Alabama holds two commitments for the 2027 recruiting class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 3 class in the nation. While it is extremely early in the cycle, getting off to a hot start could be very beneficial to the Tide.
2027 Commitments
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
Upcoming Campus Visits
- EDGE KJ Ford - May 30
- OL Ekene Ogboko - June 7
- TE Mack Sutter - June 20-22
- RB Derek Cooper - June 6-8
- DL Nolan Wilson - May 30
- EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Visit confirmed, date TBD
- EDGE Trenton Henderson - June 6-8
- LB Kaden Henderson - April 12
- RB Jonaz Walton - May 30, April 4
- CB Brandon Arrington - June 13
- EDGE Khamari Brooks - June 6
- DT Jalen Brewster - June 7