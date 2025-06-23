Alabama Flips 3-Star Safety from Rutgers
The Crimson Tide added its third recruiting flip of the 2026 cycle this week, landing 3-Star safety Rihyael Kelley away from Rutgers where he had been committed since early June, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
He was in Tuscaloosa recently for an official visit on June 20, alongside some other big time names in the class such as 5-Stars Cederian Morgan and Ezavier Crowell.
Just like what the Alabama staff has targeted since taking over last season, Kelley is a lengthy, 6-foot-3, safety prospect with an extremely wide range of coverage. He currently suits up for Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio which is the same alma mater as Tide freshman Justin Hill and recent transfer Cam Calhoun.
While his main focus is on the football field, Kelley also suits up for his high school's track team, and in 2024, he posted an impressive 6-foot mark on the high jump as well as a 22.10 second 200-meter dash.
He is ranked as the No. 84 safety in the nation and the No. 40 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is now the 10th commitment of the 2026 class for Alabama and the sixth on the defensive side of the ball.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - June 26
4-Star TE Mack Sutter - June 26
4-Star OL Malakai Lee - June 27
4-Star OL Deacon Schmitt - June 28
5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - June 29
5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - July 2
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - July 5
3-Star LB Kayron Maycock - July 7
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)