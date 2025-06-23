Bama Central

Alabama Adds Another Flip to 2026 Class

3-Star running back Javari Barnett, who had been committed to Illinois since April, became the ninth member of Alabama's 2026 class on Monday.

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer on the sideline during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Kalen Deboer and the Crimson Tide staff have seemingly hit their stride on the recruiting trail for the 2026 cycle as Alabama added yet another flip from a power four program this week. The Tide now holds nine commits in the class, three of which were flipped from other teams.

3-Star running back Javari Barnett from Tampa, Florida, officially changed his commitment from Illinois to Alabama on Monday, according to On3 Sports. He had been committed to the Illini since April of this year.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 205 lbs., Barnett is a compact back with excellent contact balance. His build gives him the ability to gain tough yardage inside, but he is athletic enough to be a threat in the open field as well.

The Florida native is ranked as the No. 30 running back in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Through three seasons of varsity football, Barnett has only appeared in 19 games, but has nearly 900 rushing yards, which is good for over 6.5 yards per carry.

He was recently in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 20, joining the Tide's largest recruiting weekend of the summer which consisted of 15 prospects. While the Tide has been a bit slow to get started with next year's class, DeBoer and the staff look to have successfully navigated the summer thus far.

Official Visitors June 20-22

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
  3. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  4. EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
  5. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
  6. OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
  7. QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
  8. DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
  9. RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)

