Alabama Adds Another Flip to 2026 Class
Kalen Deboer and the Crimson Tide staff have seemingly hit their stride on the recruiting trail for the 2026 cycle as Alabama added yet another flip from a power four program this week. The Tide now holds nine commits in the class, three of which were flipped from other teams.
3-Star running back Javari Barnett from Tampa, Florida, officially changed his commitment from Illinois to Alabama on Monday, according to On3 Sports. He had been committed to the Illini since April of this year.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 205 lbs., Barnett is a compact back with excellent contact balance. His build gives him the ability to gain tough yardage inside, but he is athletic enough to be a threat in the open field as well.
The Florida native is ranked as the No. 30 running back in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Through three seasons of varsity football, Barnett has only appeared in 19 games, but has nearly 900 rushing yards, which is good for over 6.5 yards per carry.
He was recently in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 20, joining the Tide's largest recruiting weekend of the summer which consisted of 15 prospects. While the Tide has been a bit slow to get started with next year's class, DeBoer and the staff look to have successfully navigated the summer thus far.
Official Visitors June 20-22
- 5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/24/2025, Committing July 2
- 5-Star EDGE Anthony Jones - Offered by Alabama on 02/08/2023
- 4-Star QB Jett Thomalla - Committed to Alabama 06/17/2025
- 4-Star CB Zyan Gibson - Committed to Alabama on 12/24/2024
- 4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - Committing June 26
- 4-Star OL Chris Booker - Committed to Alabama on 02/20/2025
- 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
- 4-Star S Lasiah Jackson - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Was in Tuscaloosa for April 25 A-Day practice
- 4-Star QB Tayden Kaawa - Offered by Alabama on 06/11/2025
- 3-Star LB Zay Hall
- 3-Star S Rihyael Kelley - Committed to Rugers on 06/10/2025
- 3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Committed to Illinois on 04/06/2025
- 3-Star OT Mitchell Smith - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 3-Star TE Owen Cabell - Offered by Alabama on 06/02/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)