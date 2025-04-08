Alabama Welcomes 4-Star DT Elijah Golden for Official Visit
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, despite the recruiting quiet period that runs through April 14th, have continued to make progress on the 2026 class.
This past weekend, Alabama hosted 4-Star defensive tackle Elijah Golden for an official campus visit, giving the highly touted prospect his first glimpse at Tuscaloosa. He took to social media to share his reaction on Sunday.
He wrote in his post, "I had an awesome time in Tuscaloosa, thank you for having me out," and tagged several members of the Alabama coaching staff.
Originally hailing from King George High School in Virginia, Golden transferred to IMG Academy for his sophomore season and then to Cardinal Mooney in Sarasota, Florida for his junior year.
In his lone season at Cardinal Mooney, Golden has proven himself one of the top rated players in the Sunshine state. 247Sports' composite ranking places the 6-foot-3, 260 lb. defensive tackle as the No. 23 player in the nation at his position and the No. 27 player in the state of Florida.
In 2024 he finished with 61 total tackles, 29.0 TFL's, 10.0 sacks and even a pass deflection. He helped guide the Cardinal Mooney Cougars to a 12-1 record and a berth in the state championship game.
He was named a member of the 2024 Navy All-American Game roster as well as the Polynesian Bowl.
As of now, the talented prospect holds offers from seemingly every major program in the nation, such as Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and many more. He has taken multiple trips now to Tuscaloosa and even has another one lined up for June 13th, so Alabama looks to be high on his list.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
Stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and more with the Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker.
Upcoming Campus Visits
- EDGE KJ Ford - May 30
- OL Ekene Ogboko - June 7
- TE Mack Sutter - June 20-22
- RB Derek Cooper - June 6-8
- DL Nolan Wilson - May 30
- EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Visit confirmed, date TBD
- EDGE Trenton Henderson - June 6-8
- LB Kaden Henderson - April 12
- RB Jonaz Walton - May 30, April 4
- CB Brandon Arrington - June 13
- EDGE Khamari Brooks - June 6
- DT Jalen Brewster - June 7
- DT Elijah Golden - June 13