Top Crimson Tide Recruiting Targets Update Decision Dates
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff have found a lot of success on the recruiting trail in the weeks following spring football, not only landing a commitment from Kamhariyan Johnson, but also being named a finalist for two other 4-Star prospects in next year's class.
This week, two of the Crimson Tide's top recruiting targets, 5-Star prospects Brandon Arrington and Ezavier Crowell, took to social media to make important announcements about their upcoming schedules.
Crowell was first, making a post on X in which he explained he will no longer be committing on his previously planned date of December 31st.
Then, Arrington shared his own news, announcing that he plans to make his own decision on July 5th of this year. The speedy prospect will choose between Alabama, Texas A&M, Penn State, Oregon and USC.
Crowell, a 5-foot-11, 205 lb. running back, was one of many players in town for Alabama's A-Day practice on April 12th, and following the visit even picked up a prediction to choose the Crimson Tide from On3's Steve Wiltfong.
He is ranked by On3 as the No. 30 player in the entire nation and the No. 2 running back in the class. He holds offers from dozens of power four programs, but narrowed his list to six in March, including Alabama among Georgia, Florida State, Texas, Auburn and Ohio State.
Arrington, while he was not in attendance of the A-Day festivities, has been one of the top prospects on the Crimson Tide's recruiting board this offseason. He was in Tuscaloosa for junior day in February, and immediately after seemed to be very high on Alabama.
He is an incredibly dynamic athlete prospect from Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California. As a junior last season, Arrington hauled in 31 receptions for 527 yards and eleven touchdowns on offense and 26 total tackles, three pass deflections and an interception on the defensive end.
He is also a star for his school's track team, holding the California sophomore class record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 20.55 seconds.
If Alabama were able to land even one of these two premier targets, it would be a massive boost to what is already shaping up as a strong class. If DeBoer and his staff can somehow land both, this could quickly turn into a tenure defining class for the second year coach.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)