How Raleek Brown Could Rise in the NFL Draft

Running Back Raleek Brown had an explosive year full of fun for the Sun Devil offense. Brown has recently declared for the NFL Draft. Brown could go pretty high in the draft, and here is how he can.

The value of Running Backs have gone up

It did not seem like that long ago in the National Football League that the running back position was not getting valued. It seemed like around 2020 that the NFL was entering the league of passers with the likes of the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Bills' Josh Allen dominating the league. However, in the past couple of years, the NFL has seen an explosion of running back popularity again.

There are tons of recent examples, such as the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey and the Colts' Jonathan Taylor. However, the biggest example is the Eagles' Saquon Barkley, who ran for over 2,000 yards last year and helped the team win a Super Bowl.

So, the increase in popularity of running backs bodes well for Raleek Brown, as many teams could view him as their franchise back. Raleek came into this season, and at first, ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo seemed like he was doing running back by committee, meaning using multiple backs. However, Brown quickly emerged as the team's number one back.

A shallow Running Back Draft Class

Compared to past drafts, especially last year's, this running back class is a lot shallower. The cream of the crop is Notre Dame Running back Jeremiyah Love. Now, Love is amazing, he has fantastic elusiveness and vision, and is more likely than not going to be a top 15 or so pick in this class. However, besides Love, there are not that many other running backs that are projected to go that high.

So not only can Brown separate himself from a relatively shallow class, but Brown and Love are also different. Both are really good; however, they excel at different aspects of the game. At his peak, Love could be a Saquon Barkley-like back, a back who excels at vision, while Brown at his peak could be a Derrick Henry-like back, a back that excels at power.

Receiving Backs are Growing

Not only are running backs getting more popular, but receiving backs are getting more use in NFL offenses. Names like the Saints' Alvin Kamara and the Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs help headline those offenses. Brown had a solid year receiving, as he had 239 receiving yards, which was good for 5th in receiving yards for Running Backs in the Big 12.

Overall, the future looks bright for Raleek Brown in the NFL. His game will translate well and is coming into the league in a draft class where his talents can stand out.

