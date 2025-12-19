Mike Vrabel Reacts to Facing Old Friend, Ravens' Derrick Henry

The New England Patriots' head coach, Mike Vrabel, knows what Derrick Henry is capable of doing on the football field, having spent six seasons together with the Tennessee Titans. He will have to devise a plan to counter the force he helped develop when the Patriots face the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 16 game.

During their time together in Tennessee, Vrabel built an entire offensive unit around Henry's ability to impose his will on opposing defenses. The Patriots HC acknowledged just how difficult it would be stop the five-time Pro Bowler.

"It is a huge challenge," Vrabel said in a press conference this week. "He's a very unique player. Great speed, great power, strength. He's just a different body type than what anybody would go against, and so it's unique in that regard.”

“They do a very nice job with their scheme, different personnel groups, different run plan and styles of run, and different run actions. So again, we know what he's about. Build speed and stiff arm and all that other stuff."

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Derrick Henry on Facing Mike Vrabel

Henry recorded 8,268 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns across their six-year partnership as the centerpiece of the Titans’ attack under Vrabel. The Ravens RB was full of praise for the Patriots HC as he gears up for this week’s clash.

“He’s a great coach. He does a great job, and they’ve been doing a great job this year,” Henry said. “That’s why they’re in the conversation and the running for the top seed in the AFC.”

At 31 years old, the veteran running back is having one of the most productive seasons of his career with the Ravens. Through 14 games in the 2025 regular season, Henry has rushed for 1,125 yards on 233 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt while scoring 10 touchdowns. He has also caught 15 receptions for 150 yards.

What makes Henry's season even more impressive is the consistency he's displayed week after week. He's had five games with 100 or more rushing yards. He missed the 100-yard mark by just six in Baltimore’s Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Henry's performance has been a bright spot for a Ravens team that has struggled with consistency throughout the season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. His ability to pick up tough yards and move the chains has provided Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense with a reliable element in their game plan.

Ravens vs Patriots: Game Preview

The Ravens enter this Week 16 matchup with a 7-7 record, sitting one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North standings. Meanwhile, the Patriots are 11-3 and leading the AFC East, though they're coming off a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills in which they squandered a 21-point lead.

While the Patriots will be fighting to remain in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Ravens aim to stay alive in the division race and keep their playoff hopes intact.

