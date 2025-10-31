Grading ASU Three Quarters Through the 2025 Season

All Sun Devils

The Arizona State Sun Devils are three-quarters of the way through the season, so how is the team shaping up?

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off a very interesting two-game stretch. They had an exciting and thrilling win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but then had a disappointing loss to the Houston Cougars. After two home games with different outcomes, how does the team grade out?

Quarterback: A-, before A-

For the quarterback, the grade stays the same. Sam Leavitt had a Heisman-like performance with the win over Texas Tech. He had great throws all over the field and showed that he can extend the play, as he had a crucial throw on the run late to help ASU win. It was an A++ game from Leavitt; however, where he drops is against Houston, where Leavitt was fine, not bad, but not amazing.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Running-backs: A-, before A+

The running back grade dips for ASU, but nothing major. Raleek Brown had 2 pretty good games. However, Brown did struggle at times against Houston to get things going. Also, the lack of Kanye Udoh has continued to be a very interesting aspect of the offense.

ASU Sun Devils Running Back Raleek Brown
ASU Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) breaks out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receivers: A, before A

Like the position that throws the receivers the ball, the quarterback, the grade stays the same for receivers. Against Texas Tech, Jordyn Tyson and Jaren Hamilton were both amazing and extremely clutch, however Tyson was out against Houston, and Hamilton had a quiet game.

However, Malik McClain stepped it up in the Houston game as he went for 159 yards. Over the past two games, ASU's tight ends, Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole, got involved as well, hauling in some clutch passes and moving the chains in key situations.

Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Malik McClain
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates with offensive lineman Josh Atkins (53) and wide receiver Malik McClain (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive Line: D+, before C+

The offensive line did well against Texas Tech, though they did allow a lot of pressure from Red Raiders edge rusher David Bailey. However, the unit struggled mightily against Houston. In that game, ASU struggled to run the ball against the Cougars.

The pass protection was also a major weakness for ASU, as Leavitt was under constant pressure during that game. ASU's offensive line is something that the team has to get right quickly.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Linebacker David Bailey against the Arizona State Sun Devil
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Secondary: A-, before B

The secondary played some great ball over the past two games. They did not allow that many deep passes from Houston QB Conner Weigman or Texas Tech QB Wil Hammond. Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward did an excellent job with the secondary and did not allow a ton of big gains down the field.

ASU Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward
ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward talks to his defense during a spring practice at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe on April 24, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Linebackers: B, before B+

It was difficult to decide if the linebacker grade should stay the same or go down. They played well; however, they go down as Weigman was able to run very well against ASU, and some of that has to do with the linebacking core. However, this is still a great unit for the team. Another element is that linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has been a great leader at the post-game press conferences.

Arizona State Sun Devils Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive Line: B, before B+

Very similar to the linebacking core, the fact that opposing Quarterbacks were able to rush very well against ASU does fall on the defensive line. However, their run defense against running backs has been very good in that area, and Defensive Line Coach Diron Reynolds deserves a lot of respect.

ASU Defensive Line Coach Diron Reynolds
ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds instructs his players in a drill during an ASU practice on Aug. 16, 2024, in Tempe. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall, there have been some bumpy moments recently for ASU, but this is still a pretty good team that is not done with the season yet.

