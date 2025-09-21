Social Media Reacts to ASU's Week 4 Dogfight Victory
It is not just any regular day for the Arizona State Sun Devils; it is Big 12 Gameday as the Sun Devils play their first Big 12 game of the season. They play the Baylor Bears, which starts a tough streak of games for ASU football. How did fans react to this huge game for ASU.
First Quarter
Fumble
The Baylor Bears were driving down the field on the first possession of the game. However, ASU's Kyndrich Breedlove jarred the bar loose. It was an exciting start to a huge game for Brian Ward's unit, especially in a game that could be higher scoring
ASU Field Goal
Unfortunately for ASU, they were not able to get a touchdown off the turnover. ASU's Quarterback, Sam Leavitt missed a red zone throw. Many were very critical of Leavitt's early, poor play.
Baylor Field Goal
The Bears tied up the game at 3-3. It did look like it could be a touchdown for Baylor, but the ASU pass defense picked up and played well. One of those nice pass defense plays was a nice coverage play by cornerback Keith Abney II.
Second Quarter
4th Down Turnover
The Baylor offense was humming down the field, however a 4th down and 2 popped up. The Bears went for it, but ASU defensive back Javan Robinson made a nice pass deflection on the ball and the Bears turned the ball over on downs. However, some thought that the refs missed a holding call on Robinson.
Pass Interference Call
On a 2nd and 4, Leavitt threw a deep ball to Receiver Malik McClain. The pass fell incomplete, but a defensive pass interfernce penalty was thrown. Many fans though that it was a very quesitonable call.
First Touchdown of the Game
After the Pass Interference call and a nice run and catch by Chamon Metayer, Sam Leavitt ran a QB Sneak to get the first touchdown of the game. It was a bumpy drive at times, but it worked out well in the end as ASU got the lead.
Baylor's First Touchdown
After ASU went up 10-3, Baylor tied it up on their next drive, which was seven plays and went 73 yards. On the drive down the field, one of the plays involved Baylor receiver Josh Cameron making an incredible catch over Keith Abney II. This was a drive that raised doubt in some fans.
Third Quarter
Fumble
Baylor had a fumble in the first quarter and they had one in the third quarter, as Bears WR Josh Cameron fumbled it and ASU's Zyrus Fiaseu recovered it. However, some disagreed that it was a fumble by Baylor.
Stalling Offense
One common theme that was prevailing in the third quarter on social media was that many were not a fan of ASU's offensive playcalling. Many said that ASU should have more points on the board and that the play calling could be better.
Fourth Down Fail
With the game being 13-10, ASU was driving down the field. The pass and run were both looking solid. However, on 4th and short, ASU went for it and was stuffed by Baylor. This was a pretty demoralizing point in the game as it looked like ASU was going to go up 20-10. However, Baylor's defense made a great stop.
Interception
Keith Abney II turned the tides right back to ASU, as Keith Abney II picked off Baylor QB, Sawyer Robertson. it was a great heads up play for Abney II.
Fourth Quarter
Another Field Goal
Like clockwork, ASU settled for another field goal, which was dissapoitng off of great field position. Now, to give credit where credit is due, ASU's special teams was great as their Kicker, Jesus Gomez was nailing the field goals. However, the fact that ASU had only one touchdown to this point is disappointing. ASU's Offensive coordinator, Marcus Arroyo's play calling was under heat from fans.
Baylor Touchdown
Baylor took the lead back after they had a long drive down the field. The drive included a fourth-down conversion by the Bears and some great throws by Sawyer Robertson. Many wrote ASU off after this Baylor score.
ASU Touchdown
The game turned somewhat into a shootout as ASU scored. It was set up by a great deep throw from Leavitt to Derek Eusebio. The touchdown came when Leavitt hit Jordyn Tyson in the end zone for the score. This, plus a two-point conversion by Tyson, instilled faith into fans.
Another Touchdown
Baylor tied the game up as Robertson hit tight end, Michael Trigg for a touchdown.
ASU's Game winning Field Goal
At a tied game, ASU was able to get into field goal range with some solid runs and passes. Jesus Gomez kicked the game-winner.
In conclusion, this was a roller coaster win for the Sun Devils. It was a game that had both ups and downs for ASU. It was truly a wild game for fans to watch.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how ASU's football did in their third game of the regular season.