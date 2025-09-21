All Sun Devils

Social Media Reacts to ASU's Week 4 Dogfight Victory

Social Media Reactions to Arizona State Sun Devils fourth game of the football season against the Baylor Bears

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky looks on during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
It is not just any regular day for the Arizona State Sun Devils; it is Big 12 Gameday as the Sun Devils play their first Big 12 game of the season. They play the Baylor Bears, which starts a tough streak of games for ASU football. How did fans react to this huge game for ASU.

First Quarter

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts on the sideline against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Fumble

The Baylor Bears were driving down the field on the first possession of the game. However, ASU's Kyndrich Breedlove jarred the bar loose. It was an exciting start to a huge game for Brian Ward's unit, especially in a game that could be higher scoring

ASU Field Goal

Unfortunately for ASU, they were not able to get a touchdown off the turnover. ASU's Quarterback, Sam Leavitt missed a red zone throw. Many were very critical of Leavitt's early, poor play.

Baylor Field Goal

The Bears tied up the game at 3-3. It did look like it could be a touchdown for Baylor, but the ASU pass defense picked up and played well. One of those nice pass defense plays was a nice coverage play by cornerback Keith Abney II.

Second Quarter

4th Down Turnover

The Baylor offense was humming down the field, however a 4th down and 2 popped up. The Bears went for it, but ASU defensive back Javan Robinson made a nice pass deflection on the ball and the Bears turned the ball over on downs. However, some thought that the refs missed a holding call on Robinson.

Pass Interference Call

On a 2nd and 4, Leavitt threw a deep ball to Receiver Malik McClain. The pass fell incomplete, but a defensive pass interfernce penalty was thrown. Many fans though that it was a very quesitonable call.

First Touchdown of the Game

After the Pass Interference call and a nice run and catch by Chamon Metayer, Sam Leavitt ran a QB Sneak to get the first touchdown of the game. It was a bumpy drive at times, but it worked out well in the end as ASU got the lead.

Baylor's First Touchdown

After ASU went up 10-3, Baylor tied it up on their next drive, which was seven plays and went 73 yards. On the drive down the field, one of the plays involved Baylor receiver Josh Cameron making an incredible catch over Keith Abney II. This was a drive that raised doubt in some fans.

Third Quarter

Fumble

Baylor had a fumble in the first quarter and they had one in the third quarter, as Bears WR Josh Cameron fumbled it and ASU's Zyrus Fiaseu recovered it. However, some disagreed that it was a fumble by Baylor.

Stalling Offense

One common theme that was prevailing in the third quarter on social media was that many were not a fan of ASU's offensive playcalling. Many said that ASU should have more points on the board and that the play calling could be better.

Fourth Down Fail

With the game being 13-10, ASU was driving down the field. The pass and run were both looking solid. However, on 4th and short, ASU went for it and was stuffed by Baylor. This was a pretty demoralizing point in the game as it looked like ASU was going to go up 20-10. However, Baylor's defense made a great stop.

Interception

Keith Abney II turned the tides right back to ASU, as Keith Abney II picked off Baylor QB, Sawyer Robertson. it was a great heads up play for Abney II.

Fourth Quarter

Another Field Goal

Like clockwork, ASU settled for another field goal, which was dissapoitng off of great field position. Now, to give credit where credit is due, ASU's special teams was great as their Kicker, Jesus Gomez was nailing the field goals. However, the fact that ASU had only one touchdown to this point is disappointing. ASU's Offensive coordinator, Marcus Arroyo's play calling was under heat from fans.

Baylor Touchdown

Baylor took the lead back after they had a long drive down the field. The drive included a fourth-down conversion by the Bears and some great throws by Sawyer Robertson. Many wrote ASU off after this Baylor score.

ASU Touchdown

The game turned somewhat into a shootout as ASU scored. It was set up by a great deep throw from Leavitt to Derek Eusebio. The touchdown came when Leavitt hit Jordyn Tyson in the end zone for the score. This, plus a two-point conversion by Tyson, instilled faith into fans.

Another Touchdown

Baylor tied the game up as Robertson hit tight end, Michael Trigg for a touchdown.

ASU's Game winning Field Goal

At a tied game, ASU was able to get into field goal range with some solid runs and passes. Jesus Gomez kicked the game-winner.

In conclusion, this was a roller coaster win for the Sun Devils. It was a game that had both ups and downs for ASU. It was truly a wild game for fans to watch.

