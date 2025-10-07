Commanders HC Dan Quinn teases larger role for breakout rookie
Washington Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt is coming off his best game so far this season.
Croskey-Merritt, a seventh-round pick out of Arizona, ran the ball 14 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders beat the Chargers 27-10. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn thinks Croskey-Merritt can get better and thinks there is a larger role in the offense for him in the future.
“We'll keep digging in as we're going to go. I think there's a lot that he can get better. He is going to continue to work. That's the fun part for some of these young players that you just keep going like this," Quinn said.
"And even unlike the mistakes like a fumble, you say, all right, how are you going to grow? How are you going to learn from this? And so, we do anticipate him growing and even getting better as it goes but he's got great support. I like how the line plays, the tight ends, like in that spot there's some real run action that's taking place. He's got great support here from Anthony [Lynn] and the other backs, so we're just going to keep developing him."
Croskey-Merritt could play more
There has been a lot of uncertainty in the backfield for the Commanders throughout the season. After trading Brian Robinson Jr. in the preseason to the San Francisco 49ers, the starting running back job was wide open for the Commanders.
While Austin Ekeler looked like the favorite to take over, a torn Achilles ended his season in Week 2. This opened the door for Croskey-Merritt to truly break out and that has been the case for the Commanders over the past few weeks.
He is just a rookie, so there is a lot of room for growth. If he continues along the trajectory he has set for himself, the Commanders should be in great shape in the running game.
