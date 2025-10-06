Commanders’ Jayden Daniels makes NFL history in first game back from injury
After missing two games this season due to a knee sprain, Jayden Daniels returned to the field Sunday and looked every bit like the franchise quarterback the Washington Commanders drafted him to be.
The second-year quarterback led the Commanders to a 27–10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, snapping their road losing streak and securing the team’s first road victory of the season.
Daniels’ return couldn’t have come at a better time. Washington entered Sunday searching for rhythm on offense after losing star wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown to injury earlier in the week.
In his first game back, Daniels threw for 231 yards and delivered a touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel in the game’s final minute to extend the Commanders’ lead.
The game also marked a historic milestone for Daniels. With his rushing performance against the Chargers, he surpassed 1,000 career rushing yards in just 20 career games, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark in 20 games or fewer.
Washington’s offense, led by a returning Daniels, started slow but found momentum after a game-changing fumble recovery by the defense. The Commanders capitalized immediately, turning it into a 74-yard touchdown drive that shifted the energy for good.
The win was especially meaningful for Daniels, who took the field at SoFi Stadium just miles from his hometown in front of family and friends.
With Jayden Daniels back at quarterback and already making history, Washington heads into Week 6 with renewed momentum and confidence.
READ MORE: Commanders end long drought for 2025 season vs. Chargers
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders celebrating after bounce back win vs. Chargers
• Commanders' opponent will be missing both of its starting tackles
• Former Washington Commanders star Vernon Davis explains why he started podcast
• Commanders lineman is the subject of an 'insulting' trade proposal