5 ASU Players Who Could Be First-Rounders in 2027

If their is one thing that is true in the draft world is that scouts and pundits are always looking to the future. Sure, while this class is important and has some Sun Devils that could go high such as Jordyn Tyson, Keith Abney II and Max IIheanachor; it is also important to look to next year at which Sun Devils could be high on draft boards.

Cutter Boley

If Boley wins the Sun Devils starting Quarterback battle over Mikey Keene, Boley has all the traits needed and wanted to be a top draft pick in next years draft. Boley has great tools, whether it be a great arm, or ability to extend the play, in today's league where physically gifted QBs such as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson dominate the league, Boley could be selected high.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to the offensive line a play during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Omarion Miller

The Sun Devils are already having one former Buffalo wideout in Jordyn Tyson going high in this draft, so Miller could be next year's version of Tyson if you will. While different players, Tyson and Miller share an ability to be fluid as they are great route runners. Miller's ability to run after the catch is heavily prioritized in today's NFL, so he could be a high pick for teams looking to get a wideout.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is pushed out of bounds by Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Ashton Stamps

Whether it be DJ Turner on the Bengals or Nahshon Wright on the Bears, quick and speedy corners who are hard for opposing receivers to shake are in style in the league. Stamps fits this very well, his spped and agility could lead to a lot of NFL teams really liking his game and drafting him in Round 1-2. If Abney II has a great rookie year, it could bold very well for Stamps's stock next year, as NFL teams could view ASU as a school for great corner prospects.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Owen Long

Long's great ability to cover as a linebacker, plus his speed and ability to rush the passer are amazing ingredients to create the perfect receipe for a round 1 linebacker. Players such as Micah Parsons on the Packers, Abdul Carter on the Giants are even Sonny Styles on Ohio State are high regarded players in the football atmsotpehre. So if Long could have a great year in Brian Wards's defense, he could be a top 10 player.

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams linebacker Owen Long (40) reacts after a play ahead of linebacker Jeremy Naborne-Owens (11) in the first quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

C.J. Fite

The last player on the list is a non trasnfer, and a player that has been here for a couple of years in the Kenny Dillingham era, Defensive Tackle C.J. Fite. The best way to describe Fite is consistent. He does everything very well, which could lead to him being very high in the draft.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, things look very promosing for Sun Devil players next year which is exciting as the program continues to grow.